National

Military to build ‘Korean Iron Dome,’ more long range strike capabilities

By Choi Si-young
Published : Sept 2, 2021 - 16:18       Updated : Sept 2, 2021 - 16:31
South Korea reveals a 3,000-ton submarine on August 13, 2021. (Yonhap)
South Korea reveals a 3,000-ton submarine on August 13, 2021. (Yonhap)
The military said Thursday it will pursue a greater strike capability and a missile defense as part of a 315 trillion-won ($271 billion), five-year plan starting next year.

About 106 trillion won goes to bolstering defense capabilities while the rest is set aside to cover operating costs.

“We will see more lethal missiles -- including surface-to-surface and surface-to-air -- becoming operational. More accurate, long-range missiles capable of striking targets just right will be the deterrence,” the Ministry of National Defense said.

The military, which was cut loose in May from a Korea-US missile pact that had long capped Seoul’s missile program, is eager to roll out advanced ballistic missiles and build a homegrown missile defense system, similar to Israel’s Iron Dome, to combat North Korea’s long-range artillery.

“We will have ironclad defense against that North Korean fire targeting Seoul and the surrounding areas,” the ministry said, referring to the capital that is home to over 9 million people, nearly one-fifth of the country’s population.

The capital is well within the range of long-range rockets from Pyongyang, which is recently seen as resuming operations of a nuclear reactor to expand its nuclear arsenal. The International Atomic Energy Agency said last week the regime could be restarting nuclear reactors for weapons.

The military is also looking to upgrade the Patriot, one of two anti-missile shields -- along with THAAD -- that makes up the country’s multilayered missile defense. The Patriot takes down threats flying low, while the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system takes down higher threats.

Early warning radar systems will come along the way to mount an independent missile defense, according to the military, which noted it will work for a Korean Positioning System, much like the US-operated GPS, but with its own satellites unaffected by changes the US makes.

Spy satellites will be put into place by the early 2030s, the military added.

Meanwhile the military is also looking to roll out strategic assets to boost its readiness.

The Navy, which has recently unveiled its first submarine capable of carrying a submarine-launched ballistic missile, will locally build more 3,000-ton submarines. Seoul is seen as debating whether to make a nuclear-powered submarine, but a decision has yet to take place.

The Air Force will see the US-made F-35, the latest stealth fighter jets, delivered to Seoul by December. The Air Force, which revealed in April a prototype of its first homegrown fighter jet that many see as a cheaper and less-stealth alternative to F-35, will fly the local jets as early as 2027, after flight tests.

But the five-year plan did not address the wartime operational control South Korea is expected to take over from the US. President Moon Jae-in, who leaves office in May next year, promised to make it happen during his tenure, but the two allies have been at odds over whether Seoul is actually ready.

Washington, which insists Seoul meet a set of conditions for the takeover to take place, is seen as reluctant to relinquish control over its 28,500 troops here and Korea’s 550,000-strong armed forces in the event of war.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
