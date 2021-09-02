LG Chem to set up Korea’s 1st hydro-treated vegetable oil factory

Noh Kug-lae, president of LG Chem’s petrochemical operations (right) and Han Seung-uk, chairman of Dansuk Industrial, pose after signing a head of agreement at Dansuk Industrial headquarters in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday. The two agreed to form a joint venture and build South Korea’s first hydrogen-treated vegetable oil factory in Daesan petrochemical complex in South Chungcheong Province. (LG Chem)