 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Bithumb to ban foreigners without mobile phone identification

By Park Ga-young
Published : Sept 3, 2021 - 11:31       Updated : Sept 3, 2021 - 11:31


Bithumb, one of South Korea’s four major cryptocurrency exchanges, said Thursday that foreigners who fail to verify their identities via mobile phones will not be allowed to use the platform.

The decision came as the exchange gears up to register with the financial authorities by Sept. 24 -- the deadline under the revised Act on Reporting and Using Specified Financial Transaction Information. As a result, foreigners who cannot provide verification via Korean mobile phones will not be able to use Bithumb regardless of where they live. Earlier, the company had decided to stop allowing foreigners to register without alien registration cards.

“Foreigners residing in Korea who cannot process identification with mobile phones cannot use the service,” Bithumb’s notice read. The company also added that affected users should withdraw their assets in advance but did not specify dates, other than “within 2021 when customer due diligence becomes mandatory.’

Earlier this week Bithumb, Coinone and Korbit formed a joint venture to co-develop a “travel rule” solution, another requirement under the revised law.

An official at Bithumb said the company was taking the final steps before applying for registration, which among other things involve forging partnerships with local banks to obtain real-name accounts.

On Friday, Upbit, the largest digital asset exchange, became the country’s first to register with the Financial Intelligence Unit, under the Financial Services Commission.

(gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114