[Weekender] Saving little by little with money making apps

(123rf)

Ahn Jung-hyun, a 32-year-old worker at an insurance company, knows her salary, 65 million won ($55,370) a year, is well above average. But during her intermittent break time, she never stops making a little extra.



Instead of playing mobile games or watching Netflix, Ahn clicks on a number of apps that offer actual money or discount coupons as marketing rewards -- and every little helps.



Ahn is one of growing number of Koreans in search of extra income through money making apps.





A screenshot of Toss’ mobile pace counter (Toss)

A mobile pedometer from Toss, a local fintech company, is a popular one. If a user turns on the pace count mode, the app rewards users with up to 100 won (86 cents) per day. It can also invite friends who are Toss users and add their pace counts to their user records.



Over 2.2 million people, more than 11 percent of the total monthly active users, have received rewards as of Tuesday, a Toss official said.



“Some users have saved up to tens of thousands of won over the last two years by using the mobile pace counter,” the official added.





A screenshot of Labelr’s AI teaching projects (Labelr)

Young Koreans also make pocket money from teaching AI. Labelr, a data processing company, offers projects that involve simple tasks. For example, it asks simple questions asking whether the given image is a dog or a cat.



“Participating in several projects, I have earned 6,200 won in a short period of time. One of them was a project that filters hate comments which was very easy to do,” said Hansol, a YouTuber who introduces ways to grow and manage income.





A screenshot of a Ni-con Nae-con’s discount coupons (Ni-con Nae-con)