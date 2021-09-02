DuPont Korea appoints new CEO

DuPont Korea CEO Shin Dong-man
DuPont Korea said Thursday the company has appointed Shin Dong-man as its new chief executive officer.
Shin, 50, has served as the sales director of DuPont’s mobility and materials group in the Asia Pacific region. He will maintain the position, while heading the overall Korean operation, the firm said.
Shin has built his career in the field of industrial materials, mainly silicon, for the past 25 years, the company said. The CEO is recognized for developing DuPont’s flagship engineering polymer and resin products.
Before joining DuPont, Shin worked at Dow Chemical, Dow Corning and Hanwha Group.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)