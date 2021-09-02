[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul presents ‘Summer Days’ package



Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul has released a “Summer Days” package in collaboration with Daze Dayz, a swim & resort wear brand that encompasses attire for travel and daily life.

Customers will receive a Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul’s special edition of shower robe, fabric bag and sunblock products set made in collaboration with Daze Dayz.

This year’s limited special edition is designed and targeted for millennials and Generation Z, with motifs of each product taken specifically from Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul‘s brand image.

The package provides a limited offer of up to 30 rooms, and prior reservation is required before Oct. 10. Prices start at 620,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 2250-8000.









Paradise Hotel Busan launches dessert cakes for pets



Paradise Hotel Busan is collaborating with veterinarians at private pet care system service Petdoc V+care to launch a nutritious premium dessert for pets.

Paradise Hotel Busan aims to keep up with the current trends in doting over one’s pets with the launch of the new cake.

While making reservations for cakes, some basic information, including the allergy status and health concerns of the pet, need to be supplied so the vet can provide related health information and advice along with the cake.

Customers can choose from two varieties of pet cakes -- the “beach cake” with the motif of Haeundae and the “character cake” featuring images of pets. Lactose-free milk is used for all cakes to help digestion. Cake orders should be made three days prior to individual pickups, which began this month. They are priced at 58,000. For inquiries, call (051) 742-2121.







Gravity Seoul Pangyo, Autograph Collection, offers Japanese bento



Gravity Seoul Pangyo, Autograph Collection’s modern Japanese dining restaurant, Homuran, offers three bento boxes for convenient takeout for customers in these pandemic times.

The new bento boxes started out as individual dishes tested through various delivery apps since April, and proved successful with the public.

The “sushi bento box,” which includes various assorted seafood dishes, and the “eel bento box” with grilled eel over rice and a mix of salads are both priced at 89,000 won, while the classic roll bento box with assorted fried seafood is 69,000 won.

Bento boxes can be picked up at Homuran, on the 19th floor of the hotel, between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. for lunch and 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m for dinner.

At home and office delivery services through mobile apps are also available using Coupang Eats or Baemin. For inquiries, call (031) 539-4830.





JW Marriott Hotel Seoul offers ‘Autumn Breeze’ package



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents Autumn Breeze, a seasonal package celebrating the natural beauty of the season, through Nov. 30.

Guests choosing a deluxe room are greeted with special gifts from the O‘sulloc Best Tea Collection of the Korean tea brand based on Jeju Island. The Whole Plant Effect Concentrate Set by Shinsegae’s brand Yunjac will also be offered for guests to experience healthier skin, boosting resistance to the dry winds of fall.

Guests choosing a Griffin Suite are offered an additional teaware set from luxury ceramic brand Kwangjuyo‘s Migak Series, featuring contemporary reinterpretations of Joseon era white baekja ceramics.

Prices range from 289,000 to 449,000 won. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6282.

