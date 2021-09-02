[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

CODA

(US)

Opened Aug. 31

Drama

Directed by Sian Heder



Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of her family. Her parents Frank (Troy Kotsur) and Jackie (Marlee Matlin) and older brother Leo (Daniel Durant) are all deaf. Ruby is with her family 24/7 to assist them and help them connect with the world. One day, Ruby auditions for the school choir and discovers her talent. However, she is worried about leaving her family to pursue her singing career.









Hostage: Missing Celebrity

(Korea)

Opened Aug. 18

Thriller, Action

Directed by Pil Gam-seong



Famous actor Hwang Jung-min, playing himself, is kidnapped in Seoul without any witnesses or evidence left behind. At first, the actor thinks it is a prank, but he soon realizes the seriousness of the situation. He tries to escape from the kidnappers who demand a huge ransom within 24 hours.









Sinkhole

(Korea)

Opened Aug. 11

Comedy

Directed by Kim Ji-hoon



Although he has an annoying neighbor (Cha Seung-won), office worker Dong-won (Kim Sung-kyun) is very happy that he finally has become a homeowner after saving up for more than 10 years. Dong-won invites his co-workers over to his new place for a housewarming party, but the next morning the building falls into a giant sinkhole.







