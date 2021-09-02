 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Sept 3, 2021 - 09:01       Updated : Sept 3, 2021 - 09:01
CODA
(US)
Opened Aug. 31
Drama
Directed by Sian Heder

Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of her family. Her parents Frank (Troy Kotsur) and Jackie (Marlee Matlin) and older brother Leo (Daniel Durant) are all deaf. Ruby is with her family 24/7 to assist them and help them connect with the world. One day, Ruby auditions for the school choir and discovers her talent. However, she is worried about leaving her family to pursue her singing career.



Hostage: Missing Celebrity
(Korea)
Opened Aug. 18
Thriller, Action
Directed by Pil Gam-seong

Famous actor Hwang Jung-min, playing himself, is kidnapped in Seoul without any witnesses or evidence left behind. At first, the actor thinks it is a prank, but he soon realizes the seriousness of the situation. He tries to escape from the kidnappers who demand a huge ransom within 24 hours.



Sinkhole
(Korea)
Opened Aug. 11
Comedy
Directed by Kim Ji-hoon

Although he has an annoying neighbor (Cha Seung-won), office worker Dong-won (Kim Sung-kyun) is very happy that he finally has become a homeowner after saving up for more than 10 years. Dong-won invites his co-workers over to his new place for a housewarming party, but the next morning the building falls into a giant sinkhole.



Escape From Mogadishu
(Korea)
Opened July 28
Action, Drama
Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan

Set in 1991 Somalia, South Korean Ambassador to Somalia Han Shin-sung (Kim Yoon-seok) and National Security Planning Agency agent Kang Dae-jin (Jo In-sung) are competing against North Korean Ambassador (Heo Jun-ho) for South Korea’s membership in the United Nations. When a civil war breaks out in the African country, the South and North Korean diplomats have to cooperate to escape the country together.



By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
