Seoul stocks open lower on profit-taking

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday as investors attempted to lock in recent gains.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 6.6 points, or 0.21 percent, to trade at 3,200.42 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



The KOSPI got off to a lackluster start amid sell-offs in banking, bio and auto large caps after the index rose for four straight sessions.



Market kingpin Samsung Electronics edged down 0.13 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix slipped 0.46 percent.



Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics retreated 0.73 percent, while top automaker Hyundai Motor moved down 0.93 percent.



Internet portal operator Naver fell 0.22 percent, while online messaging giant Kakao advanced 0.97 percent.



Online lender KakaoBank slumped 6.08 percent amid reports of shareholder Korea Post offloading its shares.



The local currency was trading at 1,155.8 won against the US dollar, up 1.4 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)