Finance

Asset managers' Q2 net up 3.2% on commission fees

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 2, 2021 - 09:09       Updated : Sept 2, 2021 - 09:09
Financial Supervisory Service (Yonhap)
Financial Supervisory Service (Yonhap)
The combined net profit of asset management firms in South Korea rose 3.2 percent in the second quarter from three months earlier on a modest rise in commission fees, data showed Thursday.

Their net income amounted to 609.4 billion won ($526 million) in the April-June period, compared with 590.4 billion won in the first quarter, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Compared with a year earlier, their net profit surged 91.6 percent, it said.

The solid earnings were mainly due to a fall in operating costs and a rise in commission income, according to the FSS.

Last year, asset managers reported a 62 percent on-year surge in earnings as the country's bullish stock market boosted their commission fees.

Their combined assets came to 1,268.5 trillion won as of end-June, up 2.5 percent from three months ago. (Yonhap)
