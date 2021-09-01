[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen to work as 11-piece act for the remaining part of 2021

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen will be active as a 11-member group for the remaining year so that Chinese bandmates Jun and The8 could focus on activities in their homeland, announced agency Pledis Entertainment on Wednesday.



The company has been seeking ways to support activities of each member as well as the group as a whole and been actively looking for opportunities at home and abroad.



The two will pick up their work in China that has been postponed, and at the same time spend more time with their families who they have not been able to meet for some time, it added.



Meanwhile, Seventeen is preparing for its return in October, its first since all the members renewed their contracts with the management company. Its previous album “Your Choice” entered Billboard 200 as No. 15 and sold over 1.36 million copies in the first week of release in June.



ITZY debuts in Japan





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



ITZY officially hit Japan dropping a digital album “What’s ITZY” on Wednesday.



The EP consists of five of its hits -- “Dalla Dalla,” “ICY,” “Wannabe,” “Not Shy” and “In the Morning.”



“News about the debut will be updated in order via the official website,” said label JYP Entertainment that teamed up with Warner Music Japan to launch the quintet.



The girl group, in the meantime, will put out its first studio album “Crazy in Love” on Sept. 24. It will deliver a series of teasers starting from a spoiler livestream on Sept. 5 leading up to a digital comeback show on the day of release.



ITZY’s previous EP “Guess Who” from April ranked No. 6 on Oricon’s weekly album chart and No. 5 on Billboard Japan’s download album chart in May.



BTS’ “Not Today” video tops 500m view





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



The music video of BTS’ “Not Today” reached 500 million views on YouTube as of Wednesday, said label Big Hit Music.



The video is the band’s 12th to achieve the feat, along with those of “DNA,” “Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey),” “Dynamite,” “MIC Drop Remix,” “Fake Love,” “Idol,” “Blood Sweat Tears,” “Fire,” “Dope,” “Save Me,” and “Butter.”

“Not Today” is from “You Never Walk Alone,” a repackaged album of 2016 LP “Wings,” that came out in February 2017.



Separately, the septet is climbing back up global charts.



“Butter” rose to No. 7, up one spot, on the Billboard Hot 100 according to tally that came out on Tuesday in the US. The song was the chart-topper for nine weeks, the longest for this year, and is staying on top 10 for 14 consecutive weeks. “Permission to Dance,” reclaimed the top on Oricon’s weekly streaming chart after two weeks on Wednesday.



Fromis_9 returns with special single





(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)