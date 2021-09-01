Using big data analysis to chart a new course

(123rf)



The top three mobile apps in South Korea -- KakaoTalk, YouTube and Naver -- attracted over 40 million users each in June this year, accounting for the bulk of the country’s population of 52 million, according to data compiled by research firm Mobileindex Insight.



The list of popular apps also includes Chrome, a web browser from global search engine Google, Korea’s top online retailer Coupang and popular photo-based social media Instagram, a unit of Facebook.



The common thread connecting these apps is that they collect a myriad of user data via apps, websites and payment records and accumulate massive volumes of diverse data sets, known as “big data.”



