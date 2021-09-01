 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Renault Samsung's Aug. sales up 17% on exports

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 1, 2021 - 17:16       Updated : Sept 1, 2021 - 17:16

This file photo, provided by Renault Samsung, shows the XM3 SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This file photo, provided by Renault Samsung, shows the XM3 SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Wednesday its sales rose 17 percent last month from a year earlier on strong exports of its SUV models.

The South Korean unit of Renault S.A. sold 8,846 vehicles in August, up from 7,570 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales fell 25 percent to 4,604 units from 6,104 during the same period, while exports jumped to 4,242 units from 1,466 on strong demand for the XM3 and QM6 SUVs, it said.

From January to August, its sales declined 9.9 percent to 75,805 autos from 84,158 units during the same period of last year.

French automaker Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114