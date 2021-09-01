Sculptor Hyun Nahm revives legacy of sculpture with industrial materials

“Ghillie Suit with Zero Survival Rate” by Hyun Nahm (Atelier Hermes)

Sculptor Hyun Nahm is the youngest artist to hold a solo exhibition at the Atelier Hermes in Seoul, the exhibition space run by the Fondation d’entreprise Hermes. The 31-year-old artist believes sculptural objects can express sceneries as do the stones that maintain their own characters influenced by the surrounding environment.



The sculptures Hyun is showcasing at the exhibition “Burrowing at the Bottom of a Rainbow” are produced with a negative casting technique using materials such as polystyrene, cement and epoxy that are widely used as cheap industrial materials.





An installtaion view of “Burrowing at the Bottom of a Rainbow” (Atelier Hermes)



Using various tools, Hyun makes holes in blocks of polystyrene before pouring different materials into the holes. After they have hardened, he melts the blocks and removes the polystyrene. Until the polystyrene is removed to bring out the result, he can only roughly predict the final form.



“When epoxy is poured into the holes -- or caves -- they go through some chemical reaction inside the holes. If a different color is added to epoxy at each stage, the final result shows how the different parts in different colors reacted to the others,” Hyun told The Korea Herald.



The chemical process triggers a variety of colors that may look either instant, cheerful and stimulating or harmful which remind one of animations, games and other images that are ceaselessly produced and reproduced on the internet -- media content the artist said he “wastes” a lot of time with.



The idea to express sceneries through sculptures came from his interest in scholar’s stones -- rocks resembling natural landscapes that are appreciated and collected by scholars. He came across the images of a collection of scholar’s stones on the internet back in 2017.



“Then I learned the concept of ‘miniascape’ that refers to a vast natural landscape miniaturized to be appreciated in a small room or garden, which was really interesting to me,” he said. “I came to want to sculpt the world that I am living in, expressing it in a contemporary way.”







"Cell Tower” by Hyun Nahm (Atelier Hermes)