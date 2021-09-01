 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

[Herald Interview] ‘Empowerment of individuals, solution for fair market,’ says WallStreetBets founder

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Sept 1, 2021 - 16:04       Updated : Sept 1, 2021 - 16:26
Jaime Rogozinski, founder of WallStreetBets, a trading forum on US social aggregator website Reddit (Courtesy of Jaime Rogozinski)
Jaime Rogozinski, founder of WallStreetBets, a trading forum on US social aggregator website Reddit (Courtesy of Jaime Rogozinski)
The way to create a fair market for all is to empower individual investors to keep bureaucratic power in check, the founder of WallStreetBets, a group of US retail investors behind the GameStop saga, told The Korea Herald in a recent interview.

Vowing to support an anti-short selling campaign in Korea, WallStreetBets Founder Jaime Rogozinski said he understands the nature of South Korea‘s negative public sentiment toward some foreign institutions.

“I agree with negative public sentiment in South Korea toward some foreign institutions meddling in the local stock markets, and the solution is to further empower individuals who can collectively act as a check on said powers,” Rogozinski said. 

“WallStreetBets is an idea that represents democracy and empowerment of individuals throughout the world. I‘d be honored to help (Korean retail investors’ anti-short selling movement) in any way that I can.”

“I believe that rather than waiting for a top-down bureaucratic solution, having a grass roots bottom-up approach is more effective at making sure the markets stay fair,” he added. 

His support came as a response to anti-short selling campaign launched by individual investors here, who have waged war against short sellers under a campaign called “K-streetbets,” by the Korea Stockholders Alliance, which represents some 22,000 stock investors across the nation.

WallStreetBets is a subgroup on Reddit that was launched by Rogozinski in 2012, with the purpose of sharing information on stock investments. It has been at the forefront of pumping up the price of a struggling US video game retailer GameStop‘s stock in January as the army of investors from the forum embarked on a buying spree, driving short sellers including hedge fund Melvin Capital into heavy losses. 

Boosted by the GameStop saga, WallStreetBets saw a flood of new members, eventually reaching more than 10 million as of August. 

The longstanding subreddit channel is known as a community geared towards higher-risk investment strategies. Its collective action to give a jab to Wall Street and hedge funds that caused a stock market disruption has been criticized by market players and financial experts in terms of consumer protection. 

By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114