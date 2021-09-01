 Back To Top
Incheon Airport to get new aircraft maintenance facility

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Sept 1, 2021 - 17:20       Updated : Sept 1, 2021 - 17:20
From left: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Chief Executive John W. Dietrich, Incheon International Airport Corp. Chief Executive Kim Kyung-wook, AAWW Chief Operating Officer Jim Forbes, IIAC Vice President of Future Business Division Lee Jee-jeong and Sharp Technics K Chief Executive Paik Soon-suk pose for a photo after signing a deal on July 19 at the AAWA headquarters in New York to build a new maintenance facility at Incheon Airport. (IIAC)
Global cargo airliner Atlas Air has agreed to build a freighter aircraft maintenance facility at Incheon Airport.

Atlas Air signed a deal in July to set up a joint venture with Sharp Technics K to build the maintenance, repair and overhaul facility slated to open in 2025.

Sharp Technics K Chief Executive Paik Soon-suk said the new facility wouldbe able to accommodate multiple wide-body aircraft at the same time and contribute to the growth of airfreight and e-commerce on a global scale as Incheon Airport expands its role in the aviation industry.

The joint venture plans to begin running a 2.5-bay hangar that can accommodate two wide-body aircraft simultaneously by early 2025, and may build another 2.5-bay hangar to accommodate a total of five large aircraft at a time.

John Dietrich, chief executive officer of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, parent company of Atlas Air, said, “Our partnership with Sharp Technics K will enable us to further streamline maintenance planning with their integrated approach to servicing our fleet.”

Kim Kyung-wook, chief executive of Incheon International Airport Corp., said the new facility will serve as a cornerstone for new growth as the airport strengthens Korea’s position in serving the global aviation maintenance industry.


By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
