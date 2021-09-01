 Back To Top
Finance

Real estate trust market grows 18.9% in H1

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 1, 2021 - 11:04       Updated : Sept 1, 2021 - 11:04

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's real estate trust market expanded nearly 19 percent in the first half of the year from a year earlier amid a brisk property market, data showed Wednesday.

Fourteen local real estate trust companies registered combined sales of 779.9 billion won ($673 million) in the January-June period, up 18.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Financial Investment Association.

Their combined net profit soared 19.7 percent on-year to 325.7 billion won, with operating income climbing 17.2 percent to 419.3 billion won.

Koramco Reits Management & Trust Co. chalked up the largest top line of 117.9 billion won in the six-month period, with Korea Asset Investment Trust Co. posting the biggest net profit of 441.8 billion won.

A real estate trust refers to a fund that generates revenue by developing or managing real estate entrusted by customers. (Yonhap)

