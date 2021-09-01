Hyundai unveils mini SUV Casper

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the Casper mini SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, on Wednesday unveiled the mini SUV Casper in the latest move to diversify its product lineup.



The Casper comes with a 1.0-liter multi-point injection engine or a 1.0-liter gasoline direction injection engine, the company said in a statement.



Hyundai plans to launch the entry-level SUV in the domestic market within this month, a company spokesman said, without elaborating on prices or other details. (Yonhap)