Exports grow for 10th month in August on solid sales of chips, autos

South Korea's exports have extended their gains to 10 months, jumping 35 percent on the back of robust demand for chips and automobiles, and underpinning recovery momentum in Asia's fourth-largest economy, data showed Wednesday.

Outbound shipments came to $53.2 billion last month, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Imports climbed 44 percent to $51.5 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.67 billion. It marked the 16th consecutive month for the country to post a trade surplus.

The August exports came in line with what the market had been expecting.

According to a poll by Yonhap Infomax, the financial arm of Yonhap News Agency, the country's August exports were expected to have risen 34.5 percent on-year.

Last week, South Korea's central bank kept this year's economic growth outlook at 4 percent, citing strong outbound shipments.

The country's economy shrank 0.9 percent in 2020. (Yonhap)