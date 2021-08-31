Amazon Global Store launches in Korea

Global online retailer Amazon and South Korean e-commerce platform 11st launched the Amazon Global Store on 11st on Tuesday.
The move has made it easier to buy tens of millions of products available on Amazon’s US website, ranging from PCs, toys and fashion to electronics, with free shipping on orders over 28,000 won ($24).
Though the service has been in operation in 12 other countries, it marks the first time Amazon is working with a local company for the launch. It also makes 11st the country’s “most extensive bookstore,” with millions of books now available.
“Starting today, customers in Korea will be able to enjoy the most convenient way to shop global products, with free international shipping from the US,” said Somana Konganda, director of Amazon Global.
Lee Sang-ho, CEO of 11st, said, “The launch of Amazon Global Store on 11st brings together the best of 11st’s local know-how and Amazon’s global retailing experience.”
How does it work?
Amazon Global Store was launched jointly with 11st, which means you have to sign up for 11st to place an order.
You also need a personal customs clearance code, a 13-digit number starting with a P, for online international shopping. But foreign nationals living in South Korea can use either their passport number or alien registration number instead.
After signing on to the platform, you can either search for a product you saw on Amazon’s US website or go to the main page for the Amazon Global Store to check out special deals and recommended items.
Before your selected item goes into the basket, the website will show the price in Korean won and estimate how long it will take to be delivered, as well as how much the total cost will be including a customs clearance fee -- which occurs when your order is worth more than $200, or $150 if certain items such as health supplements are included, for instance.
‘Universe Pass’
On the same day the Amazon Global Store was launched, SK Telecom, which operates 11st, also unveiled the “Universe Pass Mini” and “Universe Pass All”
Priced at 4,900 won, the more affordable version of the monthly subscription-based service offers free shipping to members regardless of the product’s price, though benefits are subject to change in the future, according to 11st.
It also gives access to South Korea streaming platform Wavve, while the premium plan offers access to a wide range of subscription-based services including music streaming service FLO.
By Yim Hyun-su
