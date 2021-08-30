 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Suspect in murder, rape of baby girl sparks public outrage in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 30, 2021 - 15:15       Updated : Aug 30, 2021 - 15:15
This July 14, 2021, file photo shows a 29-year-old man, surnamed Yang, coming out of Dunsan Police Station in Daejeon, about 165 kilometers south of Seoul, after being investigated on charges of raping and killing a 20-month-old baby girl. (Yonhap)
This July 14, 2021, file photo shows a 29-year-old man, surnamed Yang, coming out of Dunsan Police Station in Daejeon, about 165 kilometers south of Seoul, after being investigated on charges of raping and killing a 20-month-old baby girl. (Yonhap)
DAEJEON -- Public outrage has been boiling in South Korea over a man who allegedly abused and murdered a baby girl in June, with some people planning to stage rallies calling for the death penalty.

The 29-year-old man, surnamed Yang, was recently indicted on charges of sexually assaulting and abusing the 20-month-old toddler to death at his home in Daejeon, about 165 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 15.

A little past midnight on that day, Yang, who was drunk at the time, allegedly covered the baby girl with bedclothes and punched and stomped on her, because she would not stop crying, until she died.

Yang and his wife, surnamed Jeong, hid the victim's body in an ice box in their bathroom.

He was also accused of raping the victim before the abuse, according to the prosecution. Exactly when the alleged rape occurred remained unclear.

The man had told the police he was the baby's biological father, but a DNA test revealed he was not. His wife was confirmed as the girl's biological mother.

Yang has been living with Jeong and her daughter since his release from prison over fraud, the prosecution said.

The wife was seemingly under Yang's control and in extreme fear as a result of continued physical assaults and threats from him.

She was in another room at Yang's orders while the alleged crimes happened.

Following news reports on the case, demand for stern punishment against Yang has spread online.

A petition calling for the disclosure of Yang's identity garnered the support of more than 88,000 people as of early Monday afternoon, three days after it was posted on Cheong Wa Dae's website.

Some have been talking online to plan rallies calling upon the Daejeon District Court to deliver capital punishment to Yang.Yang's case reportedly did not fit the police identity disclosure guidelines, as he denied some of his charges during the investigation.

He, however, admitted to all of his crimes during his first court hearing held last Friday.

"Yang committed horrendous crimes against the baby girl he believed was his biological daughter," Kong Hye-jeong, the head of Korea Child Abuse Prevention Association, said, adding that she requested the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency disclose the accused's identity. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114