 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

N. Korea denounces S. Korea, US over joint military drill, vows to strengthen war deterrence

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 30, 2021 - 11:39       Updated : Aug 30, 2021 - 11:39
(123rf)
(123rf)
North Korea slammed South Korea and the United States over their recent summertime joint military drill, vowing to strengthen "war deterrence" strong enough to counter and remove any external threats.

The North's foreign ministry issued the criticism in a statement Sunday as Seoul and Washington concluded the combined military exercise last Thursday, which was held in a scaled-back manner due to the coronavirus situation and peace efforts involving North Korea.

"The exercise of invasive war by the US and South Korea has keenly reminded us again of the need to continue to strengthen our national defense and preemptive capabilities strong enough to cope with and remove external threats," the ministry said.

"We will endlessly accumulate our war deterrence as we will triumph over ever-growing military threats from the US and stand up to recklessly rampant hostile forces on the principle of power for power," it added.

North Korea has angrily responded to the recent joint military drill. Earlier, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued a statement and slammed the drill as an "unwelcoming act of self-destruction for which a dear price should be paid."

North Korea has also not responded to the South's regular phone calls via liaison and military hotlines since Aug. 10, when a preliminary exercise kicked off in the run-up to the nine-day summertime drill.

On Monday, the unification ministry in Seoul said the latest criticism appears to be in line with Kim Yo-jong's earlier statement but stressed the importance of continued efforts to prevent tensions on the Korean Peninsula from rising under any circumstances. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114