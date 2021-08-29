[News Focus] W3.9tr wiped off NCSoft market cap in two days. What went wrong?

NCSoft CEO Kim Taek-jin introduces the firm’s new game Blade & Soul 2 at a media showcase held in February. (NCSoft)





Back in February, NCSoft CEO Kim Taek-jin drummed up anticipation for its then upcoming new game, Blade & Soul 2, saying it would provide users a “pinnacle of action” and a “completely new experience.”



But things have been a far cry from what the executive had promised.



On Friday, a day after the big release, the firm apologized for “causing concern” with the new title.



On the stock market, disappointment helped wipe some 3.9 trillion won ($3.36 billion) off the firm’s valuation.



NCSoft’s stock price touched a 52-week low of 650,000 won in mid-trading Friday. It closed at 659,000 won, shedding 178,000 won per share from Wednesday’s close of 837,000 won, a day before the game’s release. As a result, its market cap nosedived from 18.3 trillion won on Wednesday to 14.4 trillion won on Friday.



Users and game analysts said Blade & Soul 2 was nothing new, following the same notorious pay-to-win system of Lineage, the hit game series that has been firm’s cash cow for 23 years.



Some even said they almost felt deceived, as the game’s quality was below what was promised in the trailers, which Kim himself unveiled during a media showcase in February.





Graphics of an in-game image NCSoft unveiled at a media showcase in February (left) compared to an actual in-game image. (YouTube Screenshot)