 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

S. Korean, Laotian FMs discuss ways to expand bilateral trade, investment

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 29, 2021 - 16:53       Updated : Aug 29, 2021 - 16:53

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (L) and his Laotian counterpart, Saleumxay Kommasith, pose for a photo before their talks in Laos on Saturday. (Foreign Ministry )
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (L) and his Laotian counterpart, Saleumxay Kommasith, pose for a photo before their talks in Laos on Saturday. (Foreign Ministry )
The top diplomats of South Korea and Laos have discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and expand investment during their talks in the Southeast Asian country earlier this week, the foreign ministry said Sunday.

The talks between Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Laotian counterpart, Saleumxay Kommasith, came as Seoul strives to advance its New Southern Policy aimed at deepening diplomatic and economic cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

During their talks on Saturday, Chung called for active support from the Laotian government to address the challenges South Korean companies face in the country and urged keen interest to promote their participation in local infrastructure projects.

Saleumxay urged expanded investment from South Korean firms, stressing that Seoul is the fifth-largest investor in Laos.

Chung also extended his appreciation for the Laotian government's consistent support toward the Korea peace process, the ministry said.

This marks the first time in nearly 20 years since South Korea's foreign minister officially visited Laos for bilateral talks in 2002. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114