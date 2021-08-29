 Back To Top
National

Air Force chief, US space commander agree to form consultative body on space policy

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 29, 2021 - 11:55       Updated : Aug 29, 2021 - 11:55

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Park In-ho (R) and US chief of space operations, Gen. John Raymond, sign a memorandum of understanding on forming a joint space policy consultative body at the Air Force Space Command in Colorado, US, on Friday (local time), in this photo provided by South Korea's Air Force on Sunday.(Yonhap)
Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Park In-ho (R) and US chief of space operations, Gen. John Raymond, sign a memorandum of understanding on forming a joint space policy consultative body at the Air Force Space Command in Colorado, US, on Friday (local time), in this photo provided by South Korea's Air Force on Sunday.(Yonhap)
Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Park In-ho has signed a deal with the chief of the US space operations and agreed to form a joint consultative body on space policy to strengthen cooperation, his office said Sunday.

During his visit to the Air Force Space Command in Colorado, Park signed a memorandum of understanding with Gen. John Raymond on the formation of a joint space policy consultative body on Friday (US time), becoming official partners in space security cooperation.

The Air Force plans to further boost cooperation with the US space force, including exchanging information, through the consultative body.

Park also held a bilateral meeting with the command chief, Gen. James Dickinson, and agreed to strengthen partnership on sharing information on space surveillance, as well as improving joint space operations capabilities, such as missile defense.

He plans to fly to Hawaii for a meeting with air force commanders in the Pacific from 19 nations to explore ways to boost regional security and ensure peace, the military said. (Yonhap)

 

