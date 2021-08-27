SK chief encourages workers to share opinions regularly for ‘deep change’

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won encouraged company workers to share opinions regularly and pursue changes, at an in-house forum, SK said Friday.
“This year’s Icheon Forum has provided as a place to explore practical ways to understand the changes in the world and to pursue deep change,” Chey said during the closing ceremony of the Icheon Forum Thursday.
“Let’s hold discussions on a regular basis and pursue changes for SK.”
SK Group held the annual in-house forum, Icheon Forum, for four days from Monday in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, the home of the conglomerate’s think tank, the SK Management System research institute.
Chey also said the forum was meaningful as he was able to explore different topics, such as the environment, social and corporate governance trends, and LGBT issues, and also receive advice on business management.
“It was also fruitful to discuss about net zero and financial stories, and I got a lot of ideas from there,” he added.
Chey also expressed his hopes to hold talks with residents of Icheon, to discuss on ways in which SK can contribute to the regional society.
The Icheon Forum, which is into the fifth year this year, first kicked off in 2017 to provide insights on corporate responsibilities and also, other social and economic issues to executives and rank-and-profile employees.
For this year, SK also invited some 500 guests, including university students and employees of partner companies, for the first time.
In this year’s forum, held under the theme of “deep change,” the sessions were opened on various topics, including ESG, innovation, and gender issues.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)