Defense chief to visit Egypt, Oman next week

Defense Minister Suh Wook (Yonhap)

Defense Minister Suh Wook will visit Egypt and Oman next week to meet with senior officials there to discuss ways to boost defense and arms industry ties, his office said Friday.



Suh plans to leave for Egypt on Sunday for a two-day visit at the invitation of the country's defense chief Mohamed Ahmed Zaki Mohamed. It is the first time for a South Korean defense minister to visit the Middle Eastern nation, according to the ministry.



During the stay, Suh will have talks with the defense chief and the country's defense industry minister to discuss ways to boost exchange and cooperation in related fields and pay a courtesy call on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the ministry said.



Suh will then fly to Oman for a two-day stay, during which he plans to have a defense dialogue with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq bin Taimur Al-Said.



He also plans to visit South Korea's anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit to check its implementation of anti-virus guidelines and meet with the sailors, according to the ministry.



The unit dispatched to the coast of Africa reported a massive COVID-19 outbreak in July. After all of the sailors were immediately airlifted home, a new group has been conducting their anti-piracy missions. (Yonhap)







