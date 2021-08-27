Seoul installs QR codes to guide visitors at riverside parks

View of a QR code-placed pole inside a riverside park within Seoul. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
Seoul has placed QR codes at all of its riverside parks that would serve as tourist information centers.
The city government said Friday that it has posted 176 QR code posters across 11 riverside parks in Seoul for visitors to scan and receive guides on where to tour, locate nearby facilities and receive tour guides on their smartphones.
The QR code will direct users to a website designated for each riverside park and provide links to use audio guide for tourism courses, give directions to nearby athletic facilities and convenience stores. The system is based on the renovated riverside park management authority website.
Some QR codes will guide scanners on where to park and which facilities are available at their given locations, and other QR codes give users a link to view an online guidebook in visiting nearby exhibitions. The city posted QR codes on walls or sidewalk poles.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government said the measure came as a means to assist Seoul citizens enjoy riverside parks on their own without contact in consideration of COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest addition is a continuance of Seoul city government’s effort to improve accessibility and convenience at its riverside parks as its facilities have become outdated.
The city government said Sunday it has started upgrading restrooms and installing new ones at its riverside parks to make them more inviting for visitors. Seoul plans to renovate a total of 44 restrooms by 2024 and install 19 more until the same year.
