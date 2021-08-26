Under inflationary pressure, central bank lifts key rate, hints at more hikes

South Korea’s central bank on Thursday carried out its first rate hike since the pandemic, marking a major turnaround from its expansionary stance that had been proactively deployed to buttress the nation‘s virus-hit economy, for last 15 months.
The rate hike marked the first case of a central bank in a major Asia-Pacific economy tightening monetary policy, reflecting its concerns over overheated markets and growing inflation pressure.
The Bank of Korea raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent from its previous record-low rate of 0.5 percent, citing the economy’s “modest” pace of recovery, rising inflation and other financial risks.
The move is projected to gradually end the “ultra-low interest rate” that has continued since the BOK slashed its key rate to 0.5 percent in May last year. The mood had Koreans flocking to banks to borrow more loans to invest in real estate and stock markets, stoking fears of asset price bubble and snowballing household debt.
“We decided to take the first step towards alleviating the accumulated financial imbalance,” BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol told reporters following the year’s sixth rate-setting meeting.
Lee expressed anticipations of the rate hike, saying that such move would quell people’s need for risky assets and put a brake on the snowballing household debt and the surging housing prices.
The monetary policy chief also hinted of more rate hikes and policy normalizations to come, saying that “financial imbalance cannot be resolved through a single rate increase.” But he said that the timeline for the next rate hike would be “not carried out in a hurry nor in a delay.”
Despite unprecedented growth in household debt, Lee denied that the economy has fallen into a debt trap.
Korea’s household credit reached a record high of 1,805.9 trillion won ($1.54 trillion) as end-June, up 41.2 trillion won from three months earlier.
The BOK’s latest move also comes before the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike, which industry watchers expect to come as early as 2022. The rare move was carried out in July 2010, when the country was reeling from the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis and years ahead of the US Fed’s rate hike in December 2015.
The US Fed, meanwhile, is likely to start tapering before the end of the year, its July meeting minutes showed.
While the BOK’s rate hike is projected to put a brake on the growing pace of the nation’s household debt, borrowers would have to brace for heavier burdens in debt repayment.
According to a BOK data acquired and analyzed by an opposition lawmaker here, if the central bank bumps up 100 basis points, the value of total debt interest repayment gains some 12 trillion won. In this sense, a 25 basis point hike would result in some 3 trillion won gain.
In terms of growth outlook, it kept this year’s forecast flat at 4 percent, but lifted its inflation outlook for the cited period to 2.1 percent from the previous 1.8 percent.
Korea is currently combating its worst-ever fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreaks with delta variants pushing up daily new infections above 1,000 since early July.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, exports -- which accounts for half of the economy -- have been rebounding at a steady pace.
Outbound shipments jumped 29.6 percent on-year to a record high of $55.4 billion in July, extending their gains to the ninth straight month.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com
)