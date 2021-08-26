 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

6 companies to recall nearly 49,000 vehicles over faulty parts

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 26, 2021 - 09:32       Updated : Aug 26, 2021 - 09:32
Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
Mercedes-Benz S-Class (Mercedes-Benz Korea)
BMW, Mercedes-Benz and four other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 49,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with vehicle components.

The companies, including Audi, Hyundai Motor Co. and Suzuki MAN Truck & Bus Korea Ltd., are recalling a combined 48,797 units in six kinds of models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems include a faulty air bag system in Hyundai Motor's Mighty truck, possible power outages due to a faulty fuel pump system in BMW's X6 xDrive30d SUV and a faulty air bag system in Mercedes-Benz's E 220 D 4MATIC sedan, it said.

The companies have already begun or will begin to provide repair and replacement services Friday. Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114