Business

Hyundai Motor suspends Ulsan plants on parts shortage

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 25, 2021 - 16:00       Updated : Aug 25, 2021 - 16:30

Hyundai Motor's Grand Starex (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor’s Grand Starex (Hyundai Motor)
Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co. suspended assembly lines in its mainstay factory Wednesday due to a parts shortage following infections among employees of one of its suppliers, company officials said.

Hyundai Motor halted three out of five plants in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, earlier in the day due to lack of some modules from its contractor, a company spokesman said over the phone.

The three production lines make Palisade, Kona, Avante as well as Ioniq 5 electric vehicles and independent the luxury brand's Genesis GV80 models.

Hyundai is expected to resume the production lines once the supplier normalizes after completing quarantine measures, the spokesperson said.

In July, the automaker briefly halted four production lines at the Ulsan factory due to parts supply disruptions after employees at a key parts supplier tested positive for COVID-19. (Yonhap)

