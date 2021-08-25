Korea to abolish games curfew

The Korean government is to abolish the controversial “shutdown law,” lifting the curfew imposed on underage users that blocks their access to online games late at night, 10 years after the law came into force.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family announced the decision Wednesday, saying they will protect underage gamers from excessive gaming through the existing game “choice system.”
The choice permit system, introduced in 2012, allows underage gamers or their parents to request permits for playing games at designated hours. The system is managed by the Culture Ministry.
According to the Culture Ministry, the utilization rate for the choice system for 40 games by seven games companies ranges from 1 to 28 percent.
While gamers had to request the permit for each game in the past, the Game Culture Foundation under the Culture Ministry will now execute the total application process. Youngsters without parents can have legal guardians, teachers or social workers request the permit.
The abolishment of the shutdown law requires a revision of the Youth Protection Act. The government is seeking the passage of the revised bill at the National Assembly by year-end.
The shutdown law requires gaming companies to block access to games by users aged 16 or younger between midnight and 6 a.m.. However, some foreign game companies have failed to change their system to reflect Korean law. Online game “Minecraft,” highly popular among school children, became a de facto “R-rated” game in Korea after Microsoft changed its account system, requiring users to use adults-only accounts.
According to the government announcement, China is the only other country where the government restricts gaming hours.
The Korea Association of Game Industry expressed support for the government’s move. “We support and welcome the abolishment of the shutdown law,“ it announced.
Enacted in 2011 to protect young people from excessive gaming and to prevent gaming addiction, the shutdown law bans gamers aged 16 or under from playing online PC games between midnight and 6 a.m.
Under the law, game companies can be fined up to 10 million won ($8,560) or face a maximum of a two-year jail term if they offer game service to underage users during the curfew hours.
According to the ministries, a revision of the shutdown law was needed as mobile games had not been included in the mandatory game shutdown system and other late-night entertainment platforms for young people -- such as one-person media, streaming media, web comics and social media -- have developed over the years.
“For youths, games are an important leisure activity and communication channel. I hope that the preventive measures can respect the rights of the youths and encourage healthy home education,” Culture Minister Hwang Hee said in a press release.
The government has decided to strengthen education on gaming, too. It will expand its outreach programs for gaming culture and media literacy. The educational reform slated for 2022 will include content on excessive gaming. It will produce a 10-minute video clip on game guidelines that parents, guardians and teachers can refer to when conflicts related to gaming surface.
The Gender Ministry will work on identifying young people who play games excessively and providing counseling and treatment. It will also expand online and boarding treatment camps.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)