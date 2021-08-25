Pandemic-inspired Interactive installation work wins Red Dot Award

An installation view of AuxeticBreath by Youn Hye-jun (Courtesy of the artist)



AuxeticBreath, an interactive new media installation that visualizes the change in perception about humans’ breathing during the pandemic, was announced as the winner of the “Red Dot” at the Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2021.



Interactive designer Youn Hye-jun observed the interaction with collective breaths and visually rendered the rhythmic patterns of human breath using soft robotics and auxetic structures. Emitting different lights, the oval-shaped silicon objects move as if exhaling and inhaling at different speeds. The kinetic artwork shows diversified perceptions of breathing in the aftermath of the pandemic.





An installation view of AuxeticBreath by Youn Hye-jun (Courtesy of the artist)