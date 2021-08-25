Air Force chief to visit US for talks with space, air force commanders

(123rf)

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Park In-ho will visit the United States this week for multilateral talks with leaders in charge of space and air operations, his office said Wednesday.



Park will depart South Korea later in the day for a 10-day trip to Colorado and Hawaii at the invitation of US chief of space operations, Gen. John Raymond, and US Pacific Air Forces Commander Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, according to the Air Force.



During his planned visit to the US Space Command, Park is scheduled to have bilateral meetings with John and the command chief, Gen. James Dickinson, to discuss major alliance and military issues. They also plan to sign a memorandum of understanding on the formation of a joint space policy consultative body, according to the military.



Park will also join space commanders from 25 nations for talks on how to boost their cooperation in the field, it added.



He then plans to fly to Hawaii for a meeting with air force commanders in the Pacific from 19 nations to explore ways to boost regional security and ensure peace, the military said.



It is Park's first overseas trip since taking office in June. (Yonhap)







