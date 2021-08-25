 Back To Top
Business

LG Electronics introduces cloud-based remote healthcare solution for hospitals

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 25, 2021 - 10:21       Updated : Aug 25, 2021 - 10:21

This photo taken on Wednesdeay, shows the company's remote healthcare software for online diagnoses of patients. (LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday introduced a cloud-powered remote healthcare solution for hospitals as the tech giant eyes to expand its presence in the telehealth market.

LG said its remote healthcare solution with medical-use displays is based on virtual conference platforms and can be used for online diagnoses of patients.

Its solution, which the company developed together with local digital healthcare firm eZ Caretech Co., is compatible with hospitals' electronic medical records or hospital information systems. The system is already being used in medical clinics in Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

With the latest software, LG said it will also target the hospital TV market. The company currently supplies various sizes of TVs for hospital-use.

Based on its self-developed webOS platform, its hospital TVs can be all controlled at once when they are connected to a single network and show various hospital and medical information.

The global telehealth market is forecast to grow to $559.5 billion in 2027 from $61.2 billion in 2019, the Korea International Trade Association said in a report. (Yonhap)

