Korea mulls ‘living with COVID-19’ after reaching 70% vaccine target

South Korea is now teasing the possibility of putting a “living with COVID-19” plan in place in a couple of months’ time, when the country expects to reach its target vaccination rate of 70 percent.
Jeong Eun-kyeong, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s commissioner, told a meeting of the parliamentary Health and Welfare Committee on Monday that the prerequisite for moving on to a new strategy of minimizing mitigation measures and allowing a return to “normal” was a full vaccination rate of at least 70 percent.
The road map to “living with COVID-19” is “when the vaccination is high enough to suppress deaths and hospitalizations, while at the same time the spread of the virus is kept through efficient contact tracing, that normal activities can resume,” she explained.
Last week, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said preparations for a more social distancing-free life could take place after the Chuseok holiday, which falls Sept. 18-22, by which time more than 70 percent of the population will have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The Moon Jae-in administration aims to give 70 percent of the 51 million people in Korea at least one dose before Chuseok, and then get to a full vaccination rate of over 70 percent by October.
The push to get back to normal has been growing among politicians lately, with Moon’s former prime minister and current Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Nak-yon saying it was “time for a change in paradigm in pandemic response” Monday. “I suggest we now move on from managing all cases to looking after severe cases,” he said.
Minister of SMEs Kwon Chil-seung said Tuesday that social distancing was “not sustainable” and “in need of a change” in order to protect small businesses.
The fourth surge in infections has placed Greater Seoul under the most stringent tier of social distancing -- which bans social gatherings of more than two people past 6 p.m. and shuts down food outlets and other risky places at night -- since the first week of July.
Although 84 percent of Korean adults agree that keeping the COVID-19 rules is necessary to stay safe, according to an August survey, a recent report out of Seoul National University’s preventive medicine department suggests that the weekslong intensive social distancing has been ineffective in containing the latest surge. The measures did not lead to a substantial decline in travel in particular, the report said.
“Korea’s pandemic strategy has relied on people willingly following safety steps, without ever imposing a lockdown or travel restriction, but the compliance appears to be waning,” said Dr. Jung Ki-suck, former chief of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Korea is around the same size as the US state of Indiana. People can easily travel to cities where the rules are more lenient,” he pointed out. “The same intensity of restrictions should be implemented outside Seoul while the fourth surge lasts.”
Amid the recent talks of more freedoms, the number of COVID-19 patients requiring critical care reached 420 on Monday -- the highest since the government began keeping statistics in March of last year.
By Monday’s end there were 67 patients with COVID-19 who were put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO -- the final stage of life support, reserved for the sickest patients -- up from the previous day’s 61.
Respiratory disease specialist Dr. Park Sung-hoon at Hallym University Medical Center’s ECMO center said that since July he had seen more and more younger patients come in.
“Before this summer outbreak, the patients who ended up on life support were elderly. Now, all of the eight patients on ECMO at our center are in their 40s and 50s,” he said. “They are the age group that is not yet vaccinated.”
Son Young-rae, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Welfare, said in a closed-door briefing Tuesday that the latest surge in infections was becoming a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”
“I urge you to get vaccinated,” he said, although most people who haven’t gotten vaccinated in Korea remain not yet eligible.
Five out of 8 COVID-19 deaths in patients in their 20s occurred in the last three weeks. All five had existing medical conditions, and none had received vaccinations, according to Lee Sang-won of the national health agency’s contact tracing team. In a response to a media inquiry, Lee said none of the five patients in their 20s who died this month were eligible for vaccination.
So far in August, Korea has been administering vaccinations to people in their 50s and as of Monday, 76 percent of people in that age group had received their first shots. Vaccinations for people under 50 begin Thursday.
According to official statistics, 93 percent of some 61,000 patients who were diagnosed between May and July were not vaccinated. Among the around 1,400 patients who fell critically or fatally sick during the same period, 99 percent were not vaccinated, and about half of them were younger than 60.
Dr. Jerome Kim, director general of the International Vaccine Institute, based in Seoul, said the hurdle facing Korea in vaccination progress was supplies, not hesitancy.
“(Vaccine hesitancy) is not a problem in Korea, where so many people actually want to be vaccinated that the reservation system crashes,” he said. “Korean parents are really good at vaccinating kids, and Korea has health care resources that are up to the task.”
More than 90 percent of people in their 60s and above have signed up for or received at least a single vaccination, while the rate is 84 percent for people in their 50s.
Health officials say the full vaccination timeline for people who are getting vaccinated between now and September could be moved up, depending on the vaccine supply situation. The interval between the first and second Pfizer and Moderna shots, which are recommended to be administered three and four weeks apart, could be shortened from the current six weeks, they said.
Roughly 7 million doses of the Moderna vaccine are due to arrive in Korea within two weeks, according to the government announcement, with 450,000 more doses of the same vaccine to be supplied from Romania. By Monday afternoon’s count, a combined 10 million doses of vaccines from AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson remained.
Over the month of August, Korea has delivered an average of 239,838 vaccine doses daily, bringing the first-dose vaccination rate to 51 percent and the full vaccination rate to 23 percent.
In the past week, the number of new cases confirmed each day has averaged 1,777. Since the pandemic began, a total of 239,287 people have been infected, of whom 2,228 died.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)