Kwon Eun-bi opens new chapter of musical career with ‘Door’

Solo artist Kwon Eun-bi poses during an online press conference Tuesday. (Woollim Entertainment)



Kwon Eun-bi landed well with fans Tuesday, being the first to kick off as a solo artist from the now-disbanded project girl group IZ*ONE. The idol-turned-soloist opened the door to a new chapter of her musical career with her first EP, “Open,” released Tuesday evening.



The six-song print is a package brimming with six different flavors, including a ballad track and several eye-catching performances, the singer said during an online press conference Tuesday.



“As the name suggests, the word ‘open’ means disclosing something new, so I tried to reveal other sides of me that fans might have not necessarily seen since I made my debut in 2018 as IZ*ONE,” Kwon said. She added that the term shows her strong determination to solidify her presence as a solo artist in the music scene.



The singer talked about finding it difficult to “get the album right the very first time.” Kwon said she had participated in all the procedures this time, from the preparation stage and styling to trying out fresh concepts and new music genres, which paved the way for a good album.



The versatile all-rounder made her debut as a lyricist for her lead track “Door.” She said she wanted to convey her story as Kwon Eun-bi, the solo artist, to fans. Kwon referred to the song as an “electro-swing-based melody, that serves as the main background, that blends brass instruments with funky-like jazz elements.”



Talking about why she came up with the word “door,” she spoke about how it could serve as a place that convenes people and allows others to meet new people in a completely unfamiliar setting. The musician desired the message behind the door as “showing other sides of me in a secret place,” saying the hidden venue could be reached by opening the door.









(Woollim Entertainment)