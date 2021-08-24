 Back To Top
Business

DataStreams CEO joins road safety campaign

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Aug 24, 2021 - 17:05       Updated : Aug 24, 2021 - 17:07
DataStreams CEO Lee Young-sang (center), as well as four executive members and employees, join the Children’s Traffic Safety Relay Challenge. (DataStreams)
DataStreams, a local big data and cloud solutions provider, said Tuesday that CEO Lee Young-sang has joined the Children’s Traffic Safety Relay Challenge.

The road safety campaign was launched on social media in December last year by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety in a bid to raise awareness of children’s road and traffic safety.

DataStreams’ chief, as well as four executive members and employees, have joined the relay campaign following an invitation from TSE CEO Kim Chul-ho.

Lee said, “I am happy to participate in this campaign and promote the importance of improving road safety for children who have bright futures. I hope the public will join efforts to ensure safety on the roads for children.”

As the next participant, Lee nominated Tomato System CEO Lee Sang-don.


By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
