Samsung to pour W240tr into chips, bio and 6G for 3 years

Samsung Electronics will invest a total of 240 trillion won ($206 billion) in the fields of semiconductors, biopharmaceuticals, next-generation telecommunications and other new technologies for the next three years, the South Korean tech giant announced Tuesday.
Of the total, some 180 trillion won will be spent on expanding facilities and employment here, not overseas, the company stressed. It did not unveil a breakdown of the investment plan.
The announcement came 10 days after the conglomerate’s de facto leader Lee Jae-yong was released on parole on Aug. 13 “for the sake of the Korean economy.”
Since his release, the vice chairman has remained low-key, being mindful of a negative public sentiment about his parole. He made a public appearance only when he attended a court hearing Thursday.
Of the 240 trillion won, a majority of the investment is expected to go to the semiconductor business, analysts and industry observers said, as the firm pushes to further advance the chip manufacturing process technologies both for memory and processors.
Some of the investment will be used to develop next-generation solutions to solidify what it calls “absolute supremacy” in chip technology, especially using dynamic random access memory produced on 14-nanometer and below processes and NAND Flash with over 200 layers, the company said.
For systems-on-chip, the company highlighted the importance of the timely development of advanced processes and aggressive investments.
“The company aims to start mass production of processors using the new GAA structure technology on 3 nanometers and below,” it said.
Samsung earlier in May announced a 171 trillion won investment package for the SoC business as part of the government-led K-semiconductor strategy plan. The 171 trillion-won plan will be executed as planned through 2030.
Samsung has categorized its biopharmaceutical business into its second-most-important pillar of its future growth in the latest investment plan.
Going beyond being a contract manufacturing organization, Samsung Biologics and subsidiary Bioepis will take one step further to become a contract development manufacturing organization, or CDMO, according to the plan.
Samsung Biologics currently has completed and runs three CDMO plants, and is building a fourth. When the fourth plant is completed in 2023, the company would be the world’s largest CDMO, with a total capacity of 620,000 liters.
Samsung BIopeis has launched five biosimilar products in the global market, and is in the process of testing its 10th.
“Besides current biopharmaceutical products, the company will make new inroads into contract development manufacturing of new treatments including vaccines and genetic treatments,” the announcement said.
“While enhancing the domestic biopharmaceutical ecosystem through raising special workforces and localizing materials, the company will make the bio business a second semiconductor business, creating a new legend,” it said.
Samsung’s bid for the bio business is interpreted as part of Lee’s mission for the COVID-19 vaccine assumed by the government.
After paroling the Samsung leader, Cheong Wa Dae released a statement that said the government expects Lee to do what he has to do on semiconductors and vaccines.
“After the COVID-19 pandemic, the biopharmaceutical industry is transforming into a national security industry beyond a high value-added knowledge industry,” a Samsung official explained. “Power in bio has risen as a key national task as countries suffered from mask shortages and restrictions on vaccine exports. Samsung considers that it has become important for each country to strengthen bio facilities in their own land.”
Other than chips and bio, Samsung will also continue leading research into next-generation telecommunications 6G by investing in elevating telecom infrastructure and software.
For the next three years, Samsung will hire 40,000 new employees in the country, 10,000 more than previously, the plan noted.
The conglomerate will maintain its public recruitment system that takes place every six months to continue providing jobs for young people with the hope of contributing to addressing the youth unemployment problem, it explained.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
)