[Herald Interview] ‘Chaebol need sincere communication to fend off takeover attempts’

Yoon & Yang Managing Partner Jeong Jin-su speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

South Korean chaebol have been facing growing legal challenges from shareholders questioning the opaque influence exercised by members of their controlling families.



With the market pressure to improve transparency in governance and management, the chaebol families need to communicate with the public with sincerity and take concrete actions, a seasoned lawyer said.



“A majority shareholder who is not willing to communicate will inevitably be exposed to risks in management and will be constantly contested by the offenders,” Jeong Jin-su, managing partner at law firm Yoon & Yang, told The Korea Herald in a recent interview. “That’s how a typical ‘owner risk’ arises in Korea.”



The weakness in chaebol governance has acted as an invitation to activist investors, who publicly pose as anticorruption fighters, but often intend to take over management.



This partly stems from Korean business groups’ move to adopt holding company structures in the face of pressure and legal steps to limit circular cross-shareholding structures.



The holding company structure, however, is susceptible to money games where a proposed activist investor pumps money into buying the holding company’s shares, whereas subsidiaries of the holding company are not allowed to take part in the warfare. From chaebol families’ perspective, a loss of a single proxy vote improves the dissident investor’s chance of taking control of the conglomerate.



Against this backdrop, controlling families have come under growing pressure to defend their control of the boardroom and to solicit shareholders in proxy fights with hostile investors.



Jeong argued that there are prerequisites for a certain side to win such proxy battles. They have to show they are more capable of management, are poised to promote stability and are willing to pursue transparency in governance.



“Each side of a proxy fight must make a convincing case for all three pillars,” Jeong said. “Shareholders will eventually be on the same side with those who are prepared.”



Activist investors and estranged family members have used management reforms as a pretext to solicit public support in management disputes, especially in light of increased calls for better governance in corporate Korea.



So far, such offenses against chaebol families have not succeeded, including at two corporations whose chairmen were advised by Jeong’s firm -- Hanjin Group and Kumho Petrochemical.





