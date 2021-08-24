 Back To Top
Business

Medytox hires top law firm, prepares for future lawsuits

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Aug 24, 2021 - 16:51       Updated : Aug 24, 2021 - 16:51
Medytox' corporate logo (Medytox)
Medytox' corporate logo (Medytox)

South Korean drugmaker Medytox said Tuesday that it has hired Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, a top international law firms, to better respond to intellectual property infringements and misappropriations of the company’s botulinum toxin product.

Quinn Emanuel is a law firm specializing in intellectual property litigations, and they are widely known here for representing Samsung Electronics in the company‘s lawsuits against Apple and Huawei.

“The US International Trade Commission’s latest ruling that favored Medytox has provided a legal ground for the company to pursue protection of its intellectual property,” Medytox said.

In December last year, the ITC sided with Medytox in a trade dispute with Daewoong Pharmaceutical, ruling that Daewoong has copied the manufacturing process of a botulinum toxin strain belonging to Medytox.

Medytox said the company will soon start taking steps to “regain its due rights over the company’s product.”

The pharmaceutical industry sources anticipated that Medytox will soon have Quinn Emanuel to represent it in a series of lawsuits, to enjoin other companies from misappropriating its trade secretes related to the company‘s botulinum toxin.

Medytox currently deems that several companies, including Daewoong, have misappropriated trade secrets belonging to the firm.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
