Russia reaffirms willingness for 'constructive role' in peninsula peace process

Russia's top nuclear envoy reaffirmed the country's willingness to play "a constructive role" in advancing the peace process on the Korean Peninsula during the talks with his South Korean counterpart Tuesday, Seoul's foreign ministry said.Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, who doubles as Moscow's envoy for North Korean issues, made the point to Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, as they discussed ways to bring Pyongyang back to dialogue, the ministry said.His visit came amid heightened tensions after the North lambasted the military exercises between the South and the US as the "most vivid expression of the US hostile policy" toward Pyongyang and warned of a "serious security crisis."Morgulov "agreed on the need for a swift resumption of the nuclear dialogue involving relevant countries, including the talks between North Korea and the US and between the two Koreas, and on the importance of keeping stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region," according to the ministry.Noh asked Russia to play a constructive role to maintain stability and help facilitate dialogue with the North, noting Moscow's continued support for dialogue and inter-Korean cooperation."The Russian side reaffirmed the willingness to play a constructive role for the peaceful resolution of Korean Peninsula issues," the ministry said.Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since the summit between former US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi in February 2019 ended without a deal.Morgulov was in Seoul this week for a series of talks with South Korean officials, and for two-way talks with the US nuclear envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, who was also visiting Korea. Morgulov last visited Seoul in December 2018. (Yonhap)