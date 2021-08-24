Selections from 22nd Jeonju International Film Festival to be rescreened

Poster for the Jeonju International Film Festival’s special event, “ Falling in Jeonju” (Jeonju IFF)





The Jeonju International Film Festival will hold a special event, “ Falling in Jeonju,” from Sept. 9 to 12 to screen a selection of films that drew great attention during the film festival that was held from April 29 to May 8.



Thirty movies -- 16 features and 14 short films -- that were screened during this year’s film fest will be presented.



The opening film of the 22nd Jeonju IFF, “Father” directed by Srdan Golubovic, is included in the list of films to be screened.



Four movies that were selected for Jeonju Cinema Project 2021 also will be screened. The project selected creative independent feature-length art films and supported their production, investment and premiere.





“Father,” directed by Srdan Golubovic (Jeonju IFF)



This year’s grand prize winner in the Korean competition category, “Kim Min-young of the Report Card,”directed jointly by Lee Jae-eun and Lim Ji-sun, will be screened as well. The movie portrays the story of three girls -- Min-young, Jeong-hee and Susana -- who become close friends in high school, but start facing conflicts as they decide to pursue different lives after graduation.



Other Jeonju film fest prize-winning movies in the Korean competition category, such as “Aloners” directed by Hong Seung-eun, and the international competition category grand prize-winning documentary “Splinters,” directed by Natalia Garayalde, are also included in the screening list.



Short films by legendary Korean female filmmaker Han Ok-hi will be screened during a special encore event, according to the organizers.



Along with film screenings, diverse programs for filmmakers and movie fans will be organized.



The rescreening event will be held at the Jeonju Digital Independent Theater in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, as well as outdoors at Haneul Jeongwon, located in Nambu Market in Jeonju. The outdoor screenings are free of charge.



Due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, all in attendance must wear masks, get their temperature checked, use hand sanitizer and provide personal information to enter the theaters and event sites.





“Aloners,” directed by Hong Seung-eun (Jeonju IFF)



Only 50 percent of seats will be available for the screenings. For other programs, such as guest visits that are also planned to be held offline, the number of audience members will be decided depending on social distancing guidelines in place at the time.





“Kim Min-young of the Report Card,” directed by Lee Jae-eun and Lim Ji-sun (Jeonju IFF)