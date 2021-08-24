 Back To Top
Entertainment

SHINee's Key set to release new song, album

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 24, 2021 - 14:05       Updated : Aug 24, 2021 - 14:05
This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows Key of SHINee. (SM Entertainment)
This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows Key of SHINee. (SM Entertainment)
Key of South Korean boy band SHINee is set to drop a new song next week ahead of the release of his first solo album in 2 1/2 years, his management agency said Tuesday.

The song "Hate that..." will hit domestic online music services at 6 p.m. on Monday, before the release of the new album containing the track in September, according to SM Entertainment.

The 29-year-old's previous solo album was released in March 2019 on the day he enlisted in the military to begin his mandatory service. The album, "I Wanna Be," was a repackaged version of the artist's first full-length solo album, "Face."

The singer made his solo debut in 2018 and has remained a member of four-piece group SHINee since its formation in 2008.

He was discharged from the military in October 2020. (Yonhap)



