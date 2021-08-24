 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Ballet dancers to present own works

KNB ballerino Lee Young-cheol to give retirement gala show

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Aug 24, 2021 - 17:20       Updated : Aug 24, 2021 - 17:20
Poster image for the ”KNB Movement Series 6” show (Korean National Ballet)
Poster image for the ”KNB Movement Series 6” show (Korean National Ballet)


Korean National Ballet dancers are to present their own choreographed works through the “KNB Movement Series 6” show this weekend.

The KNB is to go onstage on Saturday and Sunday at the Seoul Arts Center, presenting original works choreographed by its members, including principal dancer Park Seul-ki’s “Imagine,” principal dancer Shin Seung-won’s “Harmonia,” soloist Kang Hyo-hyung’s “Mannequin’s Story,” soloist Bae Min-soon’s “Hero,” and soloist Park Na-ri’s “Shining Star.”

The national ballet company’s ballet master Lee Yeong-cheol, who retired from the principal dancer position in January, will take to the stage with his own choreographed piece “Death and the Maiden.”

According to the KNB, Lee was not able to give a retirement gala show earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming recital will celebrate his retirement, being the last show for Lee as a KNB dancer.

Kang Sue-jin, artistic director of the Korean National Ballet, launched the “KNB Movement” series in 2015, with the aim of supporting troupe members who retire relatively early compared to artists of other genres.

Over the years, a total of 19 troupe members have presented 35 works through the series.

Among the presented pieces, Kang Hyo-hyung’s 2017 work “Into the Pulse” was invited to the Stuttgart Ballet’s Next Generation program. It was also nominated for the Benois de la Danse award in the same year.

Soloist Song Jung-bin, who has presented multiple works through the “KNB Movement” series, rechoreographed “Le Corsaire” for a KNB performance in 2020.

Tickets are available via Interpark and the Seoul Arts Center’s website.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114