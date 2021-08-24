Ballet dancers to present own works

Korean National Ballet dancers are to present their own choreographed works through the “KNB Movement Series 6” show this weekend.
The KNB is to go onstage on Saturday and Sunday at the Seoul Arts Center, presenting original works choreographed by its members, including principal dancer Park Seul-ki’s “Imagine,” principal dancer Shin Seung-won’s “Harmonia,” soloist Kang Hyo-hyung’s “Mannequin’s Story,” soloist Bae Min-soon’s “Hero,” and soloist Park Na-ri’s “Shining Star.”
The national ballet company’s ballet master Lee Yeong-cheol, who retired from the principal dancer position in January, will take to the stage with his own choreographed piece “Death and the Maiden.”
According to the KNB, Lee was not able to give a retirement gala show earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming recital will celebrate his retirement, being the last show for Lee as a KNB dancer.
Kang Sue-jin, artistic director of the Korean National Ballet, launched the “KNB Movement” series in 2015, with the aim of supporting troupe members who retire relatively early compared to artists of other genres.
Over the years, a total of 19 troupe members have presented 35 works through the series.
Among the presented pieces, Kang Hyo-hyung’s 2017 work “Into the Pulse” was invited to the Stuttgart Ballet’s Next Generation program. It was also nominated for the Benois de la Danse award in the same year.
Soloist Song Jung-bin, who has presented multiple works through the “KNB Movement” series, rechoreographed “Le Corsaire” for a KNB performance in 2020.
Tickets are available via Interpark and the Seoul Arts Center’s website.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)