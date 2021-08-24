Samsung, LG to showcase advanced OLED display tech at IMID 2021

This image provided by Samsung Display Co. on Tuesday, shows the company's exhibition booth for IMID 2021. (Samsung Display Co.)

South Korea's two largest display makers -- Samsung Display Co. and LG Display Co. -- on Tuesday said they will showcase their latest innovations at the country's leading exhibition for display panels this week.



The two companies will take part in the International Meeting on Information Display (IMID) 2021, which runs from Wednesday to Friday in Seoul.



Samsung Display, the world's top mobile display panel maker, said its exhibitions will focus on OLED technologies used in Samsung Electronics Co.'s latest Galaxy Z foldable smartphones.



It will showcase Eco Square OLED technology applied to the Galaxy Z Fold3, which improves the transmittance rate by 33 percent and reduces power consumption by up to 25 percent compared with previous versions with a traditional polarizer.



The company will also display an under panel camera solution, which hides a front-facing camera underneath the screen, equipped in the Galaxy Z Fold3.



Samsung Display's exhibitions will include a 7.2-inch panel with a multi-folding design that was introduced earlier this year.



Such a display, called the S-foldable, allows a mobile device to be used like a smartphone when folded twice and used like a tablet when completely unfolded.



It will display a 17.3-inch screen foldable panel with a 4:3 ratio as well. It can serve as a notebook with a 13-inch display when folded but also can be converted into a computer monitor-like screen when unfolded.



LG Display, the world's biggest OLED TV panel maker, said it will introduce an 88-inch 8K cinematic sound OLED technology, along with a smart bed equipped with a 55-inch transparent OLED display.



Targeting game lovers, it will showcase various products, including a 48-inch bendable cinematic sound OLED display that can vibrate and create sound without the use of speakers and a 34-inch curved gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate.



The company will also present plastic OLED technologies for the automotive sector, including a T-shaped large display made with four panels. (Yonhap)







