Indian Embassy, Yonsei University host symposium on Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh

The Indian Embassy has teamed up with Yonsei University’s Institute of East and West Studies to co-host a two-day International Symposium entitled “Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh: Developmental Dynamics and Future Trajectories.”
As part of celebrations for India’s Independence Day, the symposium was held Monday and Tuesday to analyze development strategies and map future trajectories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh region through growth models of India and Korea.
Radha Krishna Mathur, the lieutenant governor of Ladakh, attended the symposium and emphasized areas of convergence between India and Korea such as hydrogen, renewable energy and models of social development.
Mathur said Ladakh is committed to building primary and modern infrastructure, use renewable energy, achieve carbon neutrality and become completely an organic state by 2025.
He said Korea as a model can play an important role in Ladakh.
Indian Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan introduced the current initiatives of the Indian government, such as in building infrastructure, protection and education of girls, improving sanitation and waste management, strengthening legal bases for underprivileged people and projects underway in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.
According to Ranganathan, Korean model of economic development -- the miracle of the Han river and Saemaul Undong -- successfully introduced modern amenities and bridged the political and economic developmental gap between different regions of Korea.
The Saemaul Undong, or New Community Movement, is an economic initiative started in 1970 in Korea, and is credited with spurring Korea’s economic growth in the ensuing decade. It has been suggested by the United Nations as a model for developing nations.
“Whenever I travel through Korea, it‘s inspiring to see basic and sociocultural amenities developed by the people of Korea even in very small towns and villages, I think this is an area, India should draw inspiration and accelerate the pace of progress in Jammu &Kashmir and Ladakh,” Rangathanan said in her address.
Ranganathan encouraged Korean companies to explore opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, horticulture, adventure tourism development, hydropower and sports in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir.
By Sanjay Kumar
)