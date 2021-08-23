[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink's Lisa floats solo teaser

(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Lisa of Blackpink signaled her solo debut with a teaser poster on Monday.



On the black poster that reads “Coming Soon,” the idol, albeit blurry, is seen sitting down in a red suit paired with high-heeled boots striking a confident pose, with hair dyed dark blonde.



She will be the third member of the quintet to put out a solo album, following Jennie and Rose, both of whom set multiple records both at home and abroad with their releases.



Lisa boasts the most followers among K-pop artists -- with 57.7 million -- on Instagram and more than 80 million subscribers on her individual YouTube channel, the most for a female K-pop musician and the eighth for a K-pop artist.



Meanwhile, Blackpink celebrated its fifth anniversary earlier this month and performed the Japanese version of its single “Lovesick Girls” for the first time on Japan‘s TV Asahi on Saturday.



NCT 127 to drop 3rd LP in September





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT 127 is returning with its third full-length album “Sticker” on Sept. 17, the group’s label SM Entertainment announced on Monday.



It has been 1 1/2 years since its second studio album, “NCT #127 Neo Zone,” and the new album will consist of 11 tracks including a title track. The band sold over 1.4 million copies of its second LP, becoming the first NCT subunit to have a million-selling album. The LP also stayed on the Billboard 200 for 10 weeks, peaking at No. 5.



Over the weekend, the nonet released a series of teaser photos and videos that show the members as college students who also are hackers.



The nine members will also entertain their fans with a reality show, “NCT Life in Gapyeong,” shot in Gyeonggi Province, that starts airing on Aug. 30.



Red Velvet’s Joy reveals relationship with Crush





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Joy of Red Velvet acknowledged that she is seeing singer/songwriter Crush through her label SM Entertainment on Monday. Crush’s agency P.Nation put out similar comments as well.



The pair worked together last year when she was the featured artist on one of the songs from his single project that came out in May. They also were in the music video for the song together.



Following the announcement, Joy wrote to her fans via the company’s platform: “I am really sorry as I feel like I’ve worried you. I hope you can understand and support me.”



The songstress debuted as a member of the group in 2014 and is promoting her group’s new EP “Queendom” that was released last week. She also put out her first solo album “Hello” in May. Joy has been acting, too, appearing in television dramas, and she will star in the upcoming drama “Only One Person.”



Crush debuted as a duo with Cheetah in 2012 and eventually went solo. He has released a series of hits, including “Beautiful” from the original soundtrack of hit drama “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.” He has been serving his military duty as a social service agent since November 2020.



Verivery returns with 6th EP





(Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment)