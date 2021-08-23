Verivery attempts horror with new album ‘Series ‘O’ [Round 2: Hole]’

Verivery poses for pictures at a media showcase held on Aug. 23 in Seoul. (Jellyfish Entertainment)





Boy band Verivery is back with their sixth EP “Series ‘O’ [Round 2: Hole],” an exploration of darker themes and the group‘s first-ever horror concept.



Ahead of the album’s release on Monday, the group staged its first performance of the single “Trigger” and shared insights in to the new album at a media showcase event.



Led by “Trigger,” the new album opens the second chapter of the group’s “O” series, which kicked off in March with their second single album “Round 1: Hall.”



While the first chapter of the series showed the members discovering a dark side of themselves, becoming more and more numb to their original selves, the second chapter shows the members struggling as they get swallowed by darkness.



“The new album portrays Verivery sunken and locked up in the dark of themselves,” member Min-chan explained, noting the fans should pay close attention to the words “sunken” and “locked up” when following the story this time.



Leader Dong-heon said that “Trigger” creates an “atmosphere so sinister and bleak that it’s like watching a horror movie.”



A smooth mix of glitch hop and mid-tempo genres, “Trigger” boasts a uniquely catchy sound, accompanied by Verivery’s iconic powerful choreography that intuitively expresses the lyrics.



The album also includes ”Prom,“ a cheerful yet dreamy song reminiscent of a school dance. Members Dong-heon, Gye-hyeon, Yeon-ho and Yong-seung penned the lyrics and also took part in the song’s composition.



“It was fun working on the track and thinking that Verrer will be listening to it,” Yong-seung said, referring to the group‘s fan base.



The release also contains “Underdog,” a funky synth pop tune, and “Heart Attack,” strong deep house genre mixed with a variety of sounds. As a special gift for fans, the physical CD will include the exclusive track “Thank You, Next?”







Verivery performs the new song “Trigger” during a media showcase on Aug. 23 in Seoul. (Jellyfish Entertainment)