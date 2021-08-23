[Graphic News] Tokyo Paralympics by numbers







Here are some key figures related to the Tokyo Paralympics, which kick off Tuesday after a year’s pandemic delay:



4,400 Paralympians

Around 4,400 competitors from nearly 160 countries and territories will be in Japan for the Paralympics, with 12,000 staff, officials and journalists also taking part in the 13-day event.

22 sports

From archery to wheelchair tennis, medals are up for grabs in 22 sports, with two new events this year -- taekwondo and badminton.

10 eligible impairments

Event categories are organized around 10 types of physical, vision and intellectual impairments recognized by the International Paralympic Committee.

21 venues

Paralympic venues range from the Olympic Stadium to the historic Nippon Budokan and state-of-the-art new arenas like the Tokyo Aquatics Center.

Most are in the capital and neighboring regions, while cycling events will take place at two venues near Mount Fuji in Shizuoka, southwest of Tokyo.



5,000 medals

Around 5,000 gold, silver and bronze Paralympic medals have been produced for the games, featuring the words “Tokyo 2020” written in Braille. (AFP)