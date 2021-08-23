[Graphic News] Tokyo Paralympics by numbers

22 sports
From archery to wheelchair tennis, medals are up for grabs in 22 sports, with two new events this year -- taekwondo and badminton.
10 eligible impairments
Event categories are organized around 10 types of physical, vision and intellectual impairments recognized by the International Paralympic Committee.
21 venues
Paralympic venues range from the Olympic Stadium to the historic Nippon Budokan and state-of-the-art new arenas like the Tokyo Aquatics Center.
Most are in the capital and neighboring regions, while cycling events will take place at two venues near Mount Fuji in Shizuoka, southwest of Tokyo.
5,000 medals
Around 5,000 gold, silver and bronze Paralympic medals have been produced for the games, featuring the words “Tokyo 2020” written in Braille. (AFP)