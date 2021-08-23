 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Life&Style

Korean paper collage series a nod toward shaman rituals

By Park Yuna
Published : Aug 23, 2021 - 17:39       Updated : Aug 23, 2021 - 17:54
“Descending Sunrise - Mesmerizing Mesh #11” by Yang Hae-gue (Courtesy of the artist and Kukje Gallery)
“Descending Sunrise - Mesmerizing Mesh #11” by Yang Hae-gue (Courtesy of the artist and Kukje Gallery)

Installation artist Yang Hae-gue will unveil her paper collage series titled “Mesmerizing Mesh” on Tuesday at Kukje Gallery in central Seoul, a year after she showed a glimpse of her paper artwork at her solo exhibition held at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea.

The “Mesmerizing Mesh” collage series is created with hanji, Korean mulberry paper, and inspired by “kkasugi,” or sacred paper cutting, which refers to shaman paper objects or the culture of making ritual paper objects. The shamanistic objects are used for “gut,” a rite performed by Korean shamans. The word “kkasugi” derives from “kkasunda” which means an act of making the scared paper cutting in a Korean dialect.

Although Yang’s previous installation work, titled “Five Doing Un Doing,” at her MMCA solo exhibition in November also features hanji, it is her first time showcasing a hanji collage series after she became interested in shamanistic paper objects some time ago.

“Shamans make a variety of kkasugi such as flowers and ‘bujeok’ (paper talisman for good luck) for ritual decorations … I believe such decorations used for rites exist in other cultures too -- like the bells. I have a strong feeling about it. It will be fun,” the artist told The Korea Herald during an interview in November 2020. 

“Telepathy-Powered Soul Sheets Abreast – Mesmerizing Mesh #37” by Yang Hae-gue (Courtesy of the artist and Kukje Gallery)
“Telepathy-Powered Soul Sheets Abreast – Mesmerizing Mesh #37” by Yang Hae-gue (Courtesy of the artist and Kukje Gallery)


While the series was inspired by “gut,” a rite performed by Korean shamans, the artwork transcends regions, encompassing different papercutting cultures across the world: “papel picado” from Mexico, “pabalat” from the Philippines, “sanjhi” from India and “wycinanki’ in Poland are decorations used for rites.

“I was helped by many scholars and institutions devoted to shaman studies, including Shim Ha-yong from the Korea Folk Drama Museum, Jeong Ji-soo from the Taean Cultural Center, shaman Lee Jae-sun, shaman Lee Yeoung-hee, shaman Kang No-sim, Dr. Yang Jong-sung from the Museum of Shamanism,” Yang said in a press release issued by the gallery.

Twelve pieces from the 18-piece “Mesmerizing Mesh” series will be on display at K1 hall of Kukje Gallery. The exhibition will move to the Rizzoli Studio, a newly built concept store at the gallery on Sept. 15, with the remaining six works from the series joining the exhibition.

The hanok-style Rizzoli Studio will be used as an exhibition hall and a concept store displaying Rizzoli books and edition works.




By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114